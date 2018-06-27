Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal made yet another national record in the 100m breast stroke clocked at 01:07.51 by winning his 4th gold medal on the third day of the 45th Glenmark Junior and 35th Sub Junior National Aquatic Championships here.

Mondal elevated the benchmark of excellence earlier in the Boys Group II category by winning his third gold medal with a national record breaking time of 02:10.93.

Reigning Overall best swimmer Champion in the Boys Group I category Srihari Nataraj created an aura of invincibility around him as he broke the National record in the 50 m backstroke with a time of 00:26.31 breaking his own record set in the morning. He thus broke the same record twice in a day.

Xavier Dsouza who trains at Glenmark Aquatic Foundation representing Goa gave a tough fight to Srihari to win silver with a time of 00:27.13 while Soumyajit Saha of Bengal won the bronze with a time of 00:27.89

While Harsha R of Karnataka won the silver with a time of 01:11.48, Pragun Dev of Karnataka won the bronze with a time of 01:13.29.

Shoan Ganguly from Goa swam a fantastic race to win his second medal silver with a time of 02:14.14 while Aryan Nehra, on the side, managed to thwart a late challenge from Sports Federation of India’s (SFI) Armaan Sikka to win bronze with a time of 02:17.97.

Neel Roy lived up to his reputation of the top seed by creating a new national record in the 200 m Individual Medley Boys Group I breaking his own record set in 2014 clocking a time of 02:10.26.

While Advait Page of Madhya Pradesh claimed his third medal by winning silver with a time of 02:11.89 Vishal Grewal of Delhi won bronze with a time of 02:15.17.

Md. Rehan Mirza of Assam pulled of an upset by winning the Boys Group III 50 m Breaststroke with a time of 00:34.61 creating a new National record in the process.

Zainul Hussain representing Madhya Pradesh won silver with a better meet record of 00:34.77. Also top seed Vidith S Shankar won bronze with a tome of 00:35.04.

The Second relay of the morning the 4 X 100 m Medley relay Boys Group I saw Karnataka led by Srihari Nataraj set a new national record of 04:00.76. Delhi finished a distant second clocking 04:06.42 while Bengal won the bronze with a time of 04:09.96.

One of Karnataka’s leading lights Khushi Dinesh claimed her third gold of the event in the gruelling 1500 m race for girls Group I. She led from start to finish to comfortably clock a timing of 17:58.81. Bhavika Dugar of Karnataka who initially posed a challenge for Khushi claimed bronze with a time of 18:15.60

Prachi Tokas of Delhi claimed her third medal as well claiming silver with a time of 18:09.35.

Bhavya Sachdeva from Delhi put behind a disappointing second day to win her second gold of the meet winning the 400 m Freestyle Girls Group II with a time of 04:41.29.

Aanya Wala representing SFI swum an extremely competitive race to win silver with a time of 04:45.27,

Talented B Shakthi of Tamil Nadu won the bronze with a time of 04:45.56.

Ansu Kar Swadesh’ teammate from the SAI Glenmark academy and Bengal won his second gold in the 100 m Freestyle Boys Group III clocking a time of 01:00.29.

H Nithik representing Tamil Nadu won silver with a time of 01:01.34 beating his team mate and yesterday’s record breaker VisseshParameshwar Sharma who finished third with a time of 01:02.48.

Navneeth Gowda of Karnataka won the 100 m freestyle in the boys Group IV category with a time of 01:07.57. He beat the challenge of top seed SanskarBhuyan from Assam who won silver with a time of 01:07.84.

Shashwat Bhome of SFI also won the bronze with a time of 01:08.60.

Kiara Bangera who swims at the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation representing SFI swum an extremely well paced race to pip top seed Ridhima Virendra Kumar to win the 100 m Freestyle in Girls Group III with a time of 01:03.52.

Ridhima clocked 01:04.81 to win silver and Cynthia Choudhury won yet another medal for Bengal with a time of 01:05.36.

A late challenge from Adwika G Nair from Tamil Nadu could not prevent top seed ArheeBuragohain from Assam to win the 100 m Freestyle in Girls Group IV with a time of 01:11.00. Adwika won silver with a time of 01:11.42 while the bronze was shared between Vinitha Nayana of Karnataka and Caroline Candy Charles who both clocked 01:12.06.

Anubhuti Baruah of Assam and FirdoushKhayamkhani of Rajasthan fought tooth and nail in the 100 m Butterfly Girls Group I. A nail biting finish saw Anubhuti narrowly edging past Firdoush to win gold with a time of 01:06.63 while Firdoush clocked 01:06.72. Dolphi Sarang of Gujarat won bronze with a time of 01:08.51.

Astha’s colleague Uttara Gogoi from Assam showed her experience to win the 100 m butterfly Girls Group II with a time of 01:06.85. SanjitiSaha of SFI and LiyanaUmmer of Kerala who are both in the first year of this age group won silver and bronze with a time of 01:07.34 and 01:07.60.

Lohith M of Karnataka led from start to finish to win the 100 m Breaststroke Boys Group I with a time of 01:06.66. Aditya Dubey of Delhi won silver with a time 01:07.51 just edging past Jagannathan P J who won the second bronze of the day for Kerala with a time of 01:07.64.

Ankit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh swum to a gold in the 50 m breaststroke Boys Group IV with a time of 00:39.31. H Naoba Sharma of Manipur won silver with a tome of 00:41.26 and Assam’s AshwarishGoswami won bronze with a time of 00:41.77.

Shriya Ishwar Prasad of Tamil Nadu on the Girls Group III 50 m Breaststroke comfortably with a time of 00:37.84. Top seed Hitashi V of Karnataka finished second with a creditable time of 00:38.16 while Swastika Patra of Bengal won bronze with a time of 00:39.22.

Pahi Borah of Assam beat the challenge of Rujula Kulkarni of SFI and Manavi Varma of Karnataka to win gold in the 50 m Breaststroke Girls Group IV. Pari clocked 00:41.13 while Rujula won silver with a time of 00:41.78 while MAnavi Varma won bronze with a time of 00:41.80.

The Boys Group II 50 m backstroke witnessed a dead heat as Sahil Laskar of Bengal won the gold with a time of 00:29.25 whileAakashdeep Singh from Punjab finished only .03 seconds behind the leader to win silver with a time of 00:29.28 while the Freestyle specialist Veer Khatkar from Haryana won bronze with a time of 00:29.58.

The first relay of the morning saw Karnataka win the Boys Group III 4 X 50 m Medley relay with a time of 02:11.13 edging past Delhi won the silver with a time of 02:11.89 while Assam claimed the bronze with a time of 02:13.74.

The first relay of the evening session saw Karnataka comfortably win the 4 X 50 m Medley relay Girls Group III with a time of 02:14.18 beating team Tamil Nadu and SFI who won silver and bronze with a time of 02:17.09 and bronze with a time of 02:19.66.

The second relay of the day saw team SFI swim an extremely clinical race to win gold in the 4 X 100 m medley boys Group II with a time of 04:16.63. Assam won the silver with a time of 04:17.15 while Karnataka won the bronze with a time of 04:17.84.