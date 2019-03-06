Dams in Maharashtra have only 32.88 per cent water stock of their total storage capacity as of now, almost 14 per cent less compared to last year, according to a report of the state water resources department.

The situation is particularly worrisome in Aurangabad division (falling under the arid Marathwada region) where currently the water stock is just seven per cent against 42.67 per cent around the same time last year, the report said.

The state has 3,267 dams and there was 47.74 per cent water stock in them last year around this time.

The state government has so far deployed 2,636 tankers to meet the demand of drinking water in rural and semi-rural areas, Public Works Department minister Chandrakant Patil said on Tuesday.

There was less storage in dams after last year’s monsoon due to erratic showers in the first couple of months of the rainy season followed by long dry spells, an official from the water resources department said.

He said as of now, the Konkan division has 55.06 per cent water stock against 61.20 per cent last year, while Pune division has 46.67 per cent stock as compared to 60.26 per cent in 2018.

“The water stock in these two regions is comparatively better,” he said.

Besides, the Nashik division has 29.79 per cent water stock as compared to 49.91 per cent in 2018 while in Amravati division it is 31.48 per cent against 24.84 per cent last year, the report said.

The Nagpur division has 16.74 per cent stock left against 24.84 per cent last year, it added.

The rainfall season in Maharashtra is from June to September every year and water from dams is used for drinking, agriculture and industrial purposes.