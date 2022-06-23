Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and has claimed that state minister Eknath Shinde took the step of going against the party leadership as Sena MLAs, who faced “humiliation” for the last two-and-a-half years, persuaded him to do so.

Shirsat, the MLA from Aurangabad (West) Assembly constituency, also said that Eknath Shinde opened doors for the party MLAs to hear their grievances, issues about development work in their constituencies and related fund, and problems with allies Congress and NCP.

”Only Shinde heard us out and took steps to resolve all the problems. The party MLAs persuaded Shinde to take this step (of revolt) for the rights of all the legislators,” Shirsat wrote in the letter.

Shirsat also said the party MLAs were not allowed to accompany Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray (the CM’s son) to Ayodhya (during his recent visit).

”The Shiv Sena votes did not split in the Rajya Sabha polls, then why so much distrust in us for the Legislative Council polls?” he asked.