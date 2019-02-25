Describing the Vidhan Bhavan as a ‘temple of democracy’, opposition legislators Monday opposed the BJP-led government’s plan to hold a talk by a member of Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation predominantly led and managed by women, in the legislature building.

Brahma Kumari Shivani, the member of the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, is scheduled to deliver a ‘motivational speech’ at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday, a senior minister said.

Senior state BJP leader and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said it is a “motivational speech” and should be seen in a positive manner.

NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal sought to know what was the purpose of such a speech.

“If it is a religious function, then you will have to allow other religions to hold similar functions as well,” he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Imtiaz Jaleel said Vidhan Bhavan is a “temple of democracy” and should not be used for religious speeches.

“The House should be used for formulating laws and rules. The budget session of state legislature, which began Monday, is already of very short duration, so one day of it being wasted on such a speech is unacceptable,” Jaleel said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said the move to hold such a speech in Vidhan Bhavan premises is “unconstitutional and unacceptable”. Azmi said he has decided not to attend the event.