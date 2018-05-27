Despite the absence of key leaders for the Karnataka show in Kumaraswamy oath taking ceromony went of with galaxy of leader from across parties made their presence felt in Bengaluru. It was just show off strength rather than achieving any desirable purpose. Although, the show must go on as this was an unexpected scratch combination grabbing power. The coalition may not last longer and the show will not last long. It was a matter of coalition for convenience rather than achieving people’s agenda in the election manifesto. Anyway, the smile is on for the time being and hope that the coalition may pass through floor test as of now but will have tougher times sooner or later.

Abhishek Rama

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)