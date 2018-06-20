‘Lord of the Rings’ star Orlando Bloom opened about his ‘biggest’ crush on co-star Cate Blanchett during a late night show.

People magazine quoted Bloom’s comment to Blanchett, saying, “I had such a crush, I had the biggest crush on you.”

Blanchett said that she filmed for only three weeks and she didn’t recognise Bloom without his character’s long locks.

Bloom also revealed that he had a secret longing for Blanchett when the two originated their characters in 2001 in the movie.

The actor was 23 when the first movie was released while Blanchett, who was 30 at that time.

The stars joined host James Corden and fellow guest Niall Horanreunited at the show after working together in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ in 2003.