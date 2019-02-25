Best Picture: “Green Book”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma”
Best Actress: Olivia Colman for “The Favourite”
Best Actor: Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali for “Green Book”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Roma” (Mexico)
Best Animated Feature Film: “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”
Best Original Screenplay: “Green Book”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman”
Best Original Score: “Black Panther”
Best Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo”