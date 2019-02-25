Best Picture: “Green Book”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma”

Best Actress: Olivia Colman for “The Favourite”

Best Actor: Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali for “Green Book”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Roma” (Mexico)

Best Animated Feature Film: “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”

Best Original Screenplay: “Green Book”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Original Score: “Black Panther”

Best Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Best Documentary Feature: “Free Solo”