Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang alias P S Golay, on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Sikkim. It is worth mentioning that in Sikkim the Pawan Kumar Chamling government was ousted by the SKM after over 24 years. The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

P S Golay was administered the oath by Governor Ganga Prasad at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. He took oath in Nepali language. At present, P S Golay is not a member of the state assembly.He did not contest the assembly polls. SKM supporters were present in a big number at the stadium and they cheered the 51-year-old party chief when he was taking the oath.

Former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leaders did not participate in the swearing-in function of the new chief minister. P.S. Golay on May 25 called on Governor Ganga Prasad and staked claim to form the next government in the State. The SKM unseated the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government led by five-time Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

The Lok Sabha elections on one seat and the legislative assembly elections to elect 32 members in Sikkim were held in a single phase on April 11. The term of the Sikkim assembly ended on May 27, 2019.