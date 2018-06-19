Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan’s candidacy for the Islamabad constituency has been rejected by the Election Commission’s returning officer on Tuesday.

Imran’s nomination papers were rejected over the violation of Section N of the affidavit.

Geo News reported that Imran did not fill the affidavit as per the requirements.

Earlier, Imran’s nomination papers for the Islamabad constituency were challenged by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate, Abdul Wahab Baloch.

Baloch had contested Imran’s candidature on the basis of Article 62 (1) (f) over allegations that he fathered a “love child” with a woman named Sita White.

Along with Khan, the Election Commission rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaders, including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and PML-N leaders Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Ayesha Gulalai.

Elections in Pakistan will be held on July 25.