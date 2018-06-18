Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a senior Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commander from Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

The TTP commander, Bahadur Jan, was reportedly travelling to Dubai from Peshawar in a private airline, when he was arrested by authorities during the inspection of his travel documents, reports agencies.

Jan was placed on the exit control list (ECL) by Pakistan’s interior ministry on the recommendation of the counter-terrorism department (CTD). He has been handed over to the CTD of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province for further investigation, as per the report.

The senior TTP commander is wanted in several incidents of terrorist attacks.

On a related note, TTP Chief Mullah Fazal Ullah has been reportedly killed in targeted drone strikes conducted by the United States in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, a US military official said.

The officials further said that Ullah was involved in numerous high-profile attacks against the US and Pakistan.

The TTP Chief has been named responsible for many other deadly attacks including, the December 2014 attack on Army Public School in Peshawar that claimed the lives of 151 people, out of which 130 were children.

Ullah had ordered the 2012 attempted assassination of Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The US Department for State had offered a USD 5 million reward for the TTP Chief in March after his son was killed in a US drone strike on a TTP training facility.