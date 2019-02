Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan told a joint session of Parliament that IAF’s captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace.

The surprise announcement came barely an hour after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Khan is ready to talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions.

The announcement was greeted by thumping of desks by Pakistani lawmakers.