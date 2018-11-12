Twelve Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly straying into the country’s territorial waters off the coast of Sindh province, a security official said on Monday.

They were arrested over the weekend by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

A security official told agencies that two boats of the fishermen were also confiscated.

“The fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police Station in Karachi to register a case against them for illegal entering into Pakistan,” the official said.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other’s fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea. They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions.

Last month, the PMSA arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their three boats.