Horrifying news from Pulwama! May the injustice be met with deserving treatment! May the families of the martyrs find the strength! May the country find enough reason to hope such incidents are averted and that the loss of the countrymen won’t go in vain! Black day in the valley and the country — more than 40 souls lost to misplaced passion. Will this ever end? It will never end sadly till a sword comes down on humanity.

So nicely thought about theory, however, the leaders of law and elders of society must get together to solve this problem. The youth is very easily moulded, thus creating a volatile atmosphere and revenge comes foremost in their minds. We can have many such discussions. End of the day mindless violence cannot be justified. Any law is valid only if reactions are commensurate with actions. The intelligence agency must have passed on the information in time and timely action taken to prevent such human loss and how come a private vehicle was allowed to go through the fleet of buses carrying CRPF men is a mystery.

Only proper secular education in society can solve this crime organised by anti-social elements in the name of religion. The Kashmiri youth is lured to this as a source of easy income. From the angle of the terrorists, it is their duty to fight against infidels to save Islam and Muslims in Kashmir. For them, it is the short cut to Heaven. But in the eyes of nationalists terrorism is a horrible crime of the traitors.

Indians need to get into their act and teach them a lesson. Our people and politicians should realise that we are Indians first. Once this is known to all the India baiters born and brought up in India then the world will sit up and stay quiet and not meddle in our affairs. Not taking name but some from India have the guts then tweet their thoughts on this incident.

The self-proclaimed involvement of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the attack raises serious questions about the role of the ISI in supporting the masterminds of this operation. Enough is enough we need not watch the happenings of Pakistan organised terror and attack terror base as we did at the time of the surgical strike. High time we taught a severe lesson by completely Isolating the terror-nation. We should stop all cultural, bilateral ties, no trade and commerce, transport and sports, no diplomatic relations, no peace talk, no photo-ops at the Taj Mahal and so on. To begin with, hit the nation where it would hurt. Cancel Indus water treaty and stop water supply and bleed Pakistan. It is time to teach terrorists, infiltrators, and the Pakistani government a lesson; it is a now or never situation and it is time to pay Pakistan in their own coin.

The terrorist attack, which has direct footprints inside Pakistan, poses the first major challenges to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. By claiming such quick credit for the attack, Jaish-e-Mohammed is clearly indicating that they will continue to cause trouble in the region and stoke tensions between Pakistan and India. In the wake of this attack, there will likely be increased pressure on Prime Minister Modi to take action against all militant groups still active in Kashmir.

I think the damage to India-Pakistan relations is going to be immense even if the situation does not escalate. The hope was that India and Pakistan will get back to talking after the Indian elections later this year. Terrorist attacks as in Kashmir are not possible without an ideology or theology that justifies terrorism and brainwashes its followers that massacring others leads a person to paradise. The terrorist mindset must be removed along with the terrorist infrastructure on the ground.

While it is heartening to see that a wide swath of the international community is unequivocally condemning the attack, such statements of solidarity must be backed up by actions which help bring to an end the ability of such terrorist groups to kill with impunity and destabilise the region. There lies the real success.

