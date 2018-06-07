The Panchkula Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, a close aide of Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Honeypreet, also known as ‘Papa’s angel’, has been accused of inciting violence in Panchkula following the arrest of Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25.

She was also produced before the district court on March 6 this year.

Priyanka Taneja (36), alias Honeypreet Insan and her accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur were arrested from the Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab on October 3.

Earlier on October 4, the court had sent Honeypreet to a six-day remand, after the police had sought a 14-day remand to interrogate her in Panchkula’s violence.

After their police remand ended, the duo was sent to judicial custody till October 23. The police informed the court that a mobile had been recovered from her.

During the investigation, the Haryana Police claimed that Honeypreet was not cooperating in the interrogation.