Lead actors from the historical period drama film ‘Panipat’ shared their look from the film on Monday. While Sanjay Dutt is seen as fierce battle warrior, ‘Ahmad Shah Abdali,’ Kriti Sanon is seen as graceful ‘Parvati Bai’.

Dutt shared the glimpse of his character on his social media handle and captioned the picture as, “Ahmad Shah Abdali – Death strikes where his shadow falls. Panipat trailer out tomorrow. #panipatlook.”

Dutt is playing the role of a fierce battle warrior as shown in the poster and is seen with a big moustache and beard.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon shared the poster of her character in the movie. She is playing the character of a queen named ‘Parvati’. Sanon captioned the post as, “Parvati Bai – A True Queen Needs No Crown. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow.”

In the poster, she is see attired in traditional Maharashtrian saree.

Based on the third battle of Panipat, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor. The first poster of the film was released on Sunday. The trailer of Panipat will be released on Tuesday.

In the period drama, Kapoor will be seen playing the role of ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ and ‘Kriti Sanon’ will be playing the role of his wife in the film.

The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to release on December 6.