“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, will hit the theatres countrywide on March 1, next year.

The romantic-thriller, directed by Dibaker Banerjee, features Arjun as a Haryanvi cop, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world.

“I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. ‘Sandeep and Pinky’ bring to screen the two Indias that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that. We finished the shoot one month late because of the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border,” Dibaker said in a statement.

“I don’t want ‘Sandeep and Pinky’ to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I’m looking forward to release in that year and choose mine,” he added.

The film marks the second collaborations between Arjun and Parineeti after “Ishaqzaade” in 2012. The pair will also be seen in “Namastey England” which will release in October this year.

“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” has been produced by Yash Raj Films which will also distribute it.

“Arjun and Parineeti have ‘Namaste England’ releasing on Dussehra this year and the makers had announced this date a while back. It would have been unfair for us to request them to shift their film. Also, we wanted to have a gap between these two films as it features the same star cast and given the extremely busy release calendar of this year, we feel March 1 is the best date for our movie to open,” Rohan Malhotra, VP – Distribution at YRF, said.