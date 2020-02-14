Passengers can soon book ticket via app for BEST bus

Soon the passengers can book the ticket via app for Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and enjoy the cashless ride. On Thursday the BEST committee cleared a proposal to include three new digital payment systems to book mobile tickets through an app to travel on red buses in future on the streets of Mumbai.

In the proposal the BEST cleared that the Passengers can make payment through Phonepe Pvt Ltd, Pay Point India Network Pvt Ltd and One97.

Currently, the BEST issues tickets through hand-held electronic machines which will now help generate e-tickets on cellphones. As per an official of BEST , they want to have more digital application service providers for ticketing via digital payment.

According to a latest report, the everyday ridership of BEST increased by almost a lakh following the introduction of a fleet of wet-leased buses. Reportedly, the daily passenger strength touched 34 lakhs thus matching the strength of the years 2014-15. Also, the BEST wants to increase its strength in many areas of the city which is operated by auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.