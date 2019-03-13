The ‘Peace’ God means for us is not ‘world peace’ but it means completeness, soundness, and prosperity at all levels of our lives. World Peace is defined as an ideal of freedom, peace, and happiness among and within all nations and/or people.

When we wake up in the morning and listen to the radio or read the newspaper, we are confronted with the same sad news: violence, crime, wars, and disasters. Today, peace has predominantly become political work towards a settlement of issues between the nations through military involvement, cessation of arms and weapons and dialogue on less-violent, civilian matters. Peace has also included some humanitarian efforts that stretch its helping hands to the calamity-hit regions in the world. Mahatma Gandhi – the father of the nation is not seen in this platform of world peace. His ideologies remain neglected at the global forum and are considered as a tonic for social and cultural development only. As he is known as the Father of the nation politically, economically his dictum stands as a medicine merely for building the local economy. He said, “If we have no charity, and no tolerance, we shall never settle our differences amicably and must therefore always submit to the arbitration of a third party.” His perception of bringing peace and resolving conflict had such a diversified point of interest every time when he insisted on taking fast to bring the hostile situation under control.

Today, people all the over the world crave for peace. The leaders and politicians of the world are trying to achieve world peace. However, many difficulties come in the way. There are fear and suspicion among nations. Russia suspects the motives of American. America likewise does not trust Russia. Pakistan says that it is afraid of India.

It is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God. Nowhere in the world, people want war. They are fed up with it. The desire for peace is supreme in their hearts. Powerful countries should give up the race of arming themselves and their friendly countries to the teeth. Peace and prosperity can be attained through the realization of five basic fundamental freedoms, for all people, everywhere in the world. They are freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from want, freedom for the environment, and freedom from fear.

Modern challenges of poverty, hunger, diminishing natural resources, water scarcity, social inequality, environmental degradation, diseases, corruption, racism, and xenophobia, among others, pose challenges for peace and create fertile grounds for conflict.

Peace is the mother of progress. Without peace, a nation cannot make any progress. So peace is ever desirable. World-peace is absolutely necessary. The public opinion of the world is in favour of lasting peace.

It is said that “Peace begins with a smile.” A smile can light up a room, so imagine what a world of smiles can do. If every day, someone does something kind for someone, it will create a ripple effect.

Focusing on peace is imperative for our future. There is power when people unite in the heart for the betterment of all people and the planet. Peace is certainly something we must seek. History is a record of wars. Peace is still a dream. People talk of peace but prepare for war. Almost all the countries have been raising their defense budgets. There are a few people who have come to learn that the solutions to the challenges of life are not necessarily found on the outside, but need to come from within. Increasing our love and connection in day-to-day interactions can be the missing piece in the peace equation.

