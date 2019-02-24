Kriti Sanon said that it took a “Bareilly Ki Barfi” for people to take note of her talent as she believes there is common perception that if an actor is not glamorous, she will act well.

Though she started out with big commercial ventures, her turn as a small town girl in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial “drastically changed” the game for Kriti.

“It’s weird but when you are in a de-glamorous role people see your acting more. When you are slightly more dressed up, it takes a while to see beyond the looks and the acting. Especially when they don’t already have a perception of you being an actor,” Kriti told.

“Once you break that and they know you are an actor, then doing a glamorous part is ok. Then they say you are showing your range,” she added.

Kriti said today she has gained the confidence to take risks.

Kriti will be next seen in “Luka Chuppi” co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The Laxman Utekar-directed romcom chronicles the story of a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow.

The film, backed by Dinesh Vijan, is scheduled to release on March 1.