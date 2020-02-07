Peter Mukerjea gets bail but…

Four years after he was jailed in the Sheena Bora murder case with his wife Indrani Mukerjea as convicts, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted him bail observing that based on first impression, no evidence has been found against him.

However despite the bail, Mukerjea won’t be able to walk out of the jail. After the order, the High Court stayed its own order for six weeks in which time the CBI could approach the Supreme Court. The Court has also asked Mukerjea to pay Rs 2 lakh and said that the bail was granted on the “merits of the case and his medical conditions”. The Court has restricted Mukerjea from contacting his children Rahul and Vidhi.

Mukerjea, a former media executive has been accused of murdering Sheena Bora who was the daughter of his wife Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship. In March last year, the CBI told a special Mumbai court that Mukerjea was the “silent killer” of Sheena. The CBI had said this while opposing his bail plea in the 2012 murder case. Mukerjea, arrested in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case in 2015, had moved the bail application in November last year before special CBI Judge JC Jagdale.

Opposing his bail plea, special public prosecutor Bharat Badami argued that the CBI has sufficient evidence to prove Peter Mukerjea’s role in the murder conspiracy. “Peter was knowing everything…he was not a statue of the family. He took no step when Rahul was desperately asking about Sheena….Peter is silent killer of Sheena,” the CBI lawyer had claimed.