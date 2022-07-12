Image for representative purpose

Amarnath Yatra pilgrims are facing issues due to the massive flood situation and most of the people have also been injured due to this situation. Now the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra will continue their yatra via Baital route.

The pilgrims will be travelling from the Baital route in the Ganderbal district from Tuesday. In a statement officials stated in the PTI report that “ After a four-day suspension following the flash of floods in the area. It has claimed 15 lives and several were injured”.

Most of the Pilgrims have already resumed their Yatra and the officials stated in the PTI report “ The first fresh batch of pilgrims had left the base camp early morning for the cave shrine”.

While pilgrims were on their way to Amarnath Yatra floods started on July 8 had forced them to temporarily suspend the Yatra as 15 people had lost their lives and approximately 30 people were injured due to flooding near the shrine.

As per the report stated to PTI “Pilgrims had resumed on Monday via Pahalgam route”. It has also stated that Yatra was suspended on Sunday in Jammu and no batches were allowed to proceed to the valley.