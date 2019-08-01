Prime Minister Modi has rightly stressed that “In our policies, in our economics, we have to change the conversation about conservation.” According to the census, Madhya Pradesh saw the highest number of tigers at 526, closely followed by Karnataka at 524 and Uttarakhand at number 3 with 442 tigers. While announcing the results, the PM has clearly pointed out that the country would strike a healthy balance between development and the environment. It is clear that “India will build more homes for our citizens and at the same time create quality habitats for animals. India will have a vibrant marine economy and healthier marine ecology. This balance is what will contribute to a strong and inclusive India.” According to the World Wildlife Fund, fewer than 4,000 tigers remain on Earth and most of them live in reservations in India where killing a tiger can result in jail time.

We should know that we are not just animals, but that we belong to the same family tree as other mammals, that our physiology and bodily processes are just like theirs, and that our mental processes too are from the same general pattern. The protection of the national animal has been a significant achievement till now. Hope this continues and leads to a significant rise in the coming years. Among animals, some are fewer in number than the others, If proper care and security are extended to them, the rare animals would survive. Only the future can tell whether national animal will survive to maintain the much-needed ecological balance. If we delay now, it might be too late.

Tigers play a large role in sustaining the biodiversity of forests, in maintaining healthy ecology, habitat conservation and the livelihoods of rural communities. The tiger population has decreased in the states of Telengana and Andhra Pradesh. The destruction of forest coverage by Maoists may be one of the reasons for this decrease. Wild tiger deaths were also reported from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand. During the first six months of the year, 30 deaths were reported.

Hope this continues and leads to a significant rise in the coming years. Credit must also be given to Aircel for initiating “Save Tiger” campaign, along with New Delhi Television (NDTV), who played an active role in creating awareness among the people on dwindling tiger population in India. The number of wild tigers has gone up to 3,890, from the earlier 2010 estimate of 3200, according to the World Wildlife Fund and the Global Tiger Forum. A new Tiger commando force should be created to protect tigers from the poachers. Government must try to put in more efforts to improve the arrangements to conserve the national pride – the Tiger. Let us look after the environment and campaign against development projects that threaten the tigers’ habitats. Save tigers today by donating, lobbying, volunteering and being ecologically friendly.

In the words of PM Modi, “the story that started with Ek Tha Tiger and then continued with Tiger Zinda Hai, should not stop there. It should be Baaghon Mein Bahaar Hai.”

