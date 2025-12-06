PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas: ‘His Ideals Guide India Towards Viksit Bharat’ 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, honouring his lasting contributions to justice, equality and India’s constitutional framework.

Modi said Ambedkar’s visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to human dignity continue to guide the nation’s progress. In a message on X, he wrote: “Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat.”

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, was a pioneering jurist, reformer and champion of the marginalised. His lifelong fight against caste discrimination and advocacy for Dalit rights reshaped India’s socio-political landscape.

Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990. His birth anniversary, celebrated annually on April 14 as Ambedkar Jayanti, continues to inspire millions across the nation.