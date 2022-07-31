image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday requested people to visit railway stations of historical importance — especially those related to the Indian freedom movement.

Through an initiative named ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station’, the objective is to make people know the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle.

“There are many such railway stations in the country, which are associated with the history of the freedom movement. You too will be surprised to know about these railway stations,” the Prime Minister said in the 91st edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Those 75 stations are being specially decked up and several events are also being organized at such locations as part of celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence.

He further requested teachers of nearby schools to visit such stations and narrate the incidents and explain the relevance to the students. “You must also find time to visit such historic stations near your place, you will come to know in detail about such aspects of the freedom movement which you were not aware of.”

Talking about Gomoh Junction in Jharkhand, he said the station is now officially known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junction Gomoh as Netaji Subhash at this very station was successful in dodging British officers by boarding the Kalka Mail.

“All of you must have heard the name of Kakori Railway Station near Lucknow. The names of bravehearts like Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan are associated with this station. The brave revolutionaries had displayed their might to the British by looting the treasury of the British being carried by train,” he said.

Further, about Vanchi Maniyachchi Junction in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, he reminded people that the station was named after Tamil freedom fighter Vanchinathan who at 25 years of age had punished one British collector for his actions.

“Friends, this list is pretty long. 75 such railway stations have been identified spread over 24 states across the country. These 75 stations are being decorated very ornately. Many types of programs are also being organized in these. You should also take out time to visit one such historical station in your vicinity,” Modi said.

Speaking about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, he asked people to further the movement by hoisting the National Flag at their homes during August 13-15. “Tricolour connects us, inspires us to do something for the country,” he added.

Further, he suggested people keep the National Flag as their social media profile pictures during August 2-15. August 2 has a special significance as it is the birth anniversary of the designer of the Indian National Flag Pingali Venkaiah.