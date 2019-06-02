68-year-old Narendra Modi, a vibrant icon has now sworn as India’s 15th Prime Minister. His life is a journey full of courage, compassion, and constant hard work. He became India’s Prime Minister in 2014 when his party won a historic landslide victory in the national general elections. He was sworn in as Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014. Ever since he assumed office in May 2014, PM Modi has embarked on a journey of all-round and inclusive development where every Indian can realise their hopes and aspirations. He is a polarising figure, evoking visceral reactions across the political spectrum. PM Modi remains “by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics” after coming to power. He is a serious economic reformer with real popular touch. The manner in which the BJP has established its presence demonstrates how much popular faith it has won in the past five years of its tenure at the centre. It shows there is no short cut to achieve success,” diamond shines more when it is rubbed”. In India today, there are very fewer politicians who are given respect and Modi is one of them. He is the man who is capable of carving a line on waters.

Modi is the first PM who has popularity all over the world for his excellent and dynamic presentation making India very stable despite too much opposition and critics. He is the first administrator to prove that administration is based on development and has no space for any negativity which is against of democracy and this is the reason he got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 seat mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term. BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. This mandate gives Modi for another term to be the Prime Minister; he will be delivering progress everywhere in the country. This is the first time when BJP has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat. He is the first PM who has popularity all over the world for his excellent and dynamic presentation making India very stable despite too much opposition. Clearly, Modi has been able to persuade the people that his government is better than that of Congress, and that seems to be the sufficient condition for staying in power under the current rules of democracy in India. No politician in the past 30 years has occupied the public’s mind space as he has. 2019 election has proved how wildly popular Modi is and BJP saw a clear mandate to transform India for other five years. Mere criticism will not have the desired effect if it is not substantiated. The message is very positive and people’s interest lies in the progress and not in unnecessary protest and slogans. His model of good governance is being applauded within the country and beyond.

His charisma has lifted to new heights. BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. In addition, the BJP not only held on to its social base but managed to attract a large number of voters from other communities. Majority of the public loved him and his methods of improving the nation to a better place to live. His main focus is the economic and social sectors, along with the foreign interaction and new policies.

Particularly ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ (The watchman is a thief) campaign carried out by Congress president Rahul Gandhi has backfired and boomeranged. The Congress and other opposition parties never learned a lesson from the 2014 defeat and they have paid a huge price in 2019. The greatest quality in Modi is that he converted all the negatives into positives and reaped the benefits. Accepting the resounding poll victory, he has promised that he will not work with “bad intentions” and that he would like to move ahead by taking everyone along, leaving behind the bitterness witnessed during the Lok Sabha campaign.

