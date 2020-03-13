On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the SAARC nations to come together with a strategy to curb the novel Coronavirus which has certainly created a panic situation all around the globe. “I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.” the Prime Minister tweeted on Twitter.

Moreover, PM Modi also showed his penchant for an online video conference to discuss about any counter strategy to curb this virus, so that every SAARC nation could keep their citizens out of danger. “We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy,” he added.

This could probably set an example to the world because; all first world Nations or perhaps developed countries could not find any counter measures to tackle this pandemic. He said, “Together, we can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet.”

The COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO). In India from where 75 positive cases have been reported while three cases have been cured as yet. However, a 76-year-old man died yesterday in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi due to this dreaded disease, Union Health Minister’s officials said.

Moreover, to tackle COVID-19, the Government of India has taken some precautionary measures by suspending all visas excluding the work and diplomatic ones till April 15. All incoming travellers including Indian nationals who arrived after February 15 have been quarantined for 14 days minimum. In Maharashtra, 14 cases have reported positive. With regards to this, the Maharashtra and Delhi government has not granted permission to conduct Indian Premiere League (IPL) this year.