Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide three weeks lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight. All states and union territories will come under its purview.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

He also said many powerful countries in the world have become helpless, regardless of their efforts. He once again reiterated that social distancing is the only way to deal with this deadly coronavirus that has infected more than 500 in India, so far.

“Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only for those infected with coronavirus… but they should understand that this for everyone because it is important to break the cycle,” said PM Modi in his address to the nation.

This is his second address to the nation regarding coronavirus. In his first address he urged Indians to observe ‘Janata Curfew’.

In the last week, the government has implemented a near complete lockdown of its major cities and suspended train, flight and long-distance bus services. Modi said in his address governments would take steps to ensure the supply of essential items, and asked states to prioritize saving lives.