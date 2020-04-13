Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020,” the PMO tweeted. Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice — on March 19 and March 24.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

During his meeting with 13 Chief Ministers on Saturday, PM had agreed that a longer lockdown was necessary to fight the highly contagious COVID-19, which has infected over 9,000 in India, but had talked about saving livelihoods as well as lives.

Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, the prime minister had said the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.

Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Odisha, have already extended the lockdown till 30 April.

The prime minister is also likely to announce plans to revive the Indian economy which has been badly hit by the lockdown.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, a Sunday. On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus.