Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday termed Saudi Arabia signing a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion with Pakistan as “unfortunate” and said that he expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey the nation’s sentiments to the crown prince of that country during bilateral talks.

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who arrived in Islamabad on Sunday at the start of his South Asia tour, returned to his country on Monday. He is scheduled to reach India on Tuesday night and hold talks with the prime minister on Wednesday.

“As Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman arrives in Delhi, his decision to reward Pakistan by giving them a $20 billion package, 96 hours after our jawans were martyred is most unfortunate,” Patel said in a tweet.

“I expect the Prime Minister to convey the nation’s sentiments to the Saudi Arabian delegation,” he added.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion on Sunday.

On February 14, in one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, after which there have been growing demands that the government should explore Israeli-type anti-terror operations.

The Israeli military is known for its precise and quick strikes.