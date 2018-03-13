PNB internal auditor sent to judicial custody

Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) internal auditor for a Mumbai branch, M.K. Sharma, was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore scam.

Sharma, the internal auditor at Brady House Branch, will be in custody until March 27.

The scam involving celebrated jewellery designer Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi has rattled the entire nation and the economy.

Modi in his letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

The accused and his uncle left the country days before the CBI registered a case against the designer and his Firestar Diamonds International Limited.