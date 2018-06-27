Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi has moved an application in the Mumbai CBI Special court, seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrant in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Choksi cited ill-health and threat to life as reasons for seeking cancellation.

He said that due to ill-health, it would not be possible for him to travel and attend the court.

He added, he is apprehensive of his safety in India, and said that he cannot even disclose his location to the court at this stage.

Choksi was represented by his lawyer Sanjay Abbot in the special CBI court.

On April 8, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) against celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle and business partner, Mehul Choksi.

The warrants were issued after a special CBI court in Mumbai allowed the same.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) detected a multi-crore scam, wherein Nirav Modi and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.