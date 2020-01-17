Police bust sex racket in a hotel at Andheri; rescue 3 actresses including a minor

On Thursday, the Mumbai police busted a high- profile sex racket that was operating in a three-star hotel in Andheri. In the raid, the police rescued three actresses including a minor and held a 29-year-old woman.

Among the rescued women, one is an actor/ singer who has worked in the crime show on TV titled ‘Savdhaan India’ while another has worked in a Marathi movie and serials. The minor has worked in a web series.

According to the Social Service (SS) branch of the city, after they got a tip off from their sources, they conducted a raid at the hotel in Andheri (East) on late night on Thursday.

Sandesh Revale a senior inspector of SS branch said, “During the raid, three females including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman identified as Priya Sharma who was operating the racket, was arrested.”

Police also said that the accused woman was running a tours and travel agency in Mumbai’s Kandivali area but she was involved in immoral activities too. An offense has been registered against Sharma under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).