It refers to media-reports about elder son of a leading politician reportedly dissatisfied about his political career. Similar family-disputes have earlier been surfaced in past in other regional political parties of other states also. Those desiring dynastic tradition to be followed in their political parties should adopt one-child theory to avoid any legacy disputes or dissatisfaction about their political heir. After all, politics is a family-business for politicians running political parties as their business-shops, and otherwise also disputes in business after division in families is quite common even with top industrial houses.

– Madhu Agrawal