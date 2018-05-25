Irish voters are casting votes to decide whether to repeal the eighth amendment in the country’s constitution which bans abortions under any circumstances.

According to CNN, polling stations across 40 constituencies in the republic had opened by 7 am (local time).

Nearly 3.2 million are eligible to cast their ballots. This includes thousands of Irish people living overseas who have flown home to cast their votes.

If the amendment is repealed, it will legalise abortions for women up to their 12th week of pregnancy.

A no vote would keep Ireland’s abortion laws intact. These laws are believed to be some of the strictest in the developed world.

Polls will close at 5 pm on Friday. The results of the ballots are expected by mid-afternoon.