At least three compartments of Pooja Superfast Express derailed in Rajasthan’s Phulera town on Wednesday afternoon.

No casualties have been reported so far. The train regularly travels from Ajmer to Jammu Tawi in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Railways has started the restoration work. Further details are awaited.

The latest incident of the derailment comes a day after part of a Gokhale Bridge collapsed in Mumbai’s Andheri West during the early morning hours on Tuesday, injuring two people.

The bridge that connects Andheri East and Andheri West collapsed on the tracks near Andheri station.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking stock of the situation, spoke to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Subodh Jaiswal and asked him to ensure smooth traffic movement.

He also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses for the convenience of commuters.

On June 24, at least eight coaches and an engine of a goods train derailed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

The train coaches fell off a bridge after derailment between Bhansi and Kamalur area.