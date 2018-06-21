Indian professional woman golfer Vani Kapoor made a positive start at the Ladies European Tour’s (LET) Thailand Championship 2018 golf tournament.

The 24-year-old finished round one at a tied 24th position, carding a score of even par (72) at the Pheonix Gold Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Vani sank four birdies on holes 2,3, 7 and 10 along with a couple of bogies and one double bogey on hole nine, which evened up her score at the end of day one.

Anne Van Dam of Netherlands led the 126-strong field at the end of the opening day, returning a card of 5-under par (67) to finish on the top of the leaderboard.

The Ladies Thailand Championship is an EUR 300,000 prize money event.