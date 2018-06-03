Supreme Court needs further modification because post-retirement facilities to former Chief Ministers in states at times are even costlier than those available to existing Chief Ministers like in Rajasthan. All post-retirement facilities to former political rulers in states and at the centre should be abolished by the court-order except for former Presidents, Vice Presidents and Prime Ministers having completed at least five years on the post. In present faulty political system based on outdated poll-laws, there are short-term incumbents for the post like Inder Kumar Gujral, HD Devegowda, Chandrashekhar, VP Singh etc who must not have been given such costly privileges.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

