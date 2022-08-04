The new government was formed on June 30 and since then, CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have been the only two members in the cabinet.
Maharashtra has been functioning without a Cabinet since June when the rebellion by Shinde and 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
The probable ministers from the BJP camp:
Chandrakant Patil
Sudhir Mungantiwar
Girish Mahajan
Praveen Darekar
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Ganesh Naik
Ravindra Chavan
Possible ministers from the Shinde camp
Dada Bhuse
Uday Samant
Gulabrao Patil
Shambhu Raje Desai
Sandipan Bhumre
Sanjay Shirsath
Abdul Sattar
Also, an independent candidate, Bacchu Kadu, could be inducted.