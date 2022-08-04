The new government was formed on June 30 and since then, CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have been the only two members in the cabinet.

Maharashtra has been functioning without a Cabinet since June when the rebellion by Shinde and 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The probable ministers from the BJP camp:

Chandrakant Patil

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Girish Mahajan

Praveen Darekar

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Ganesh Naik

Ravindra Chavan

Possible ministers from the Shinde camp

Dada Bhuse

Uday Samant

Gulabrao Patil

Shambhu Raje Desai

Sandipan Bhumre

Sanjay Shirsath

Abdul Sattar

Also, an independent candidate, Bacchu Kadu, could be inducted.