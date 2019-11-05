The commercial capital of India is always like to be in news whether it’s related to politics, Bollywood, business or any other controversy. The city is also known as ‘Sapano ki Nagari’ (City of dream), where people come from various parts of the world to fulfill their dreams.

In Mumbai, nobody waits for anyone, as people are too busy in their personal and professional life. This is the city, which never sleeps. We all can find people on the road anytime, whether it is 4 a.m. or 1 o clock in the night.

Talking about the current scenario of Mumbai, the Mumbaikars are still witnessing heavy rain in the city. The monsoon, which is generally there for 4 months, is continuing in the city. According to the report, this year (2019) Mumbai rains have broken all past records. In the past 65 years, it has not rained like this in the metropolis. Reportedly, it has rained the highest after the Independence in Mumbai.

Due to heavy rains, the roads were flooded and turned into the river. The potholes on the road are dangerous to the life of people. In Mumbai after increasing the number of complaints with regard to potholes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a new app where people can register their pothole-related complaints.

A few weeks before BMC Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav had said there were no potholes in the city. On that, the citizens slammed Jadhav and exposed the pathetic condition of Mumbai roads by posting pictures on social media which led to major embarrassment.

The BMC informed citizens about the new app through Twitter, they wrote, “We understand your concern regarding #potholes. So to smoothen the roads for you, we’ve smoothened the process of reporting and getting them fixed with Pothole Fixit app.”

As per the report, this is not the first time the BMC has introduced an app for potholes, reportedly there is already an app in place for the same. On the BMC new app for potholes, RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed had recently exposed the civic body for this. Reportedly, BMC spent nearly Rs 17,000 to fix a single pothole and that too with the substandard mixture is surprised at the move.

Its been reported that the civic body, in the previous 5 months, has at least received more than 54 per cent of complaints this year. It is been noticed that the maximum complaints of potholes came from areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari and Bhandup.

(This is the first part of the article and the remaining portion will continue tomorrow)

By Hema Singh

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)