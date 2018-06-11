President Pranab Mukherjee should be lauded for accepting the RSS invitation. Mr Mukherjee does not belong to the Congress Party. He belongs to the entire country. True, but ‘tolerance’ is the poor state of relationship. What required is ‘mutual respect’ acceptance and a mindset of ‘live and let live’. The country need to do reformation to their belief systems to accommodate others as equals and create plurality and the peace that can come with it. Nationalism and Patriotism will come only if unity of the people and integration of different cultural people of our country come together. Irrespective of ideologies, irrespective of differences there should be dialogues whenever possible. It is always possible. It is the only way to understand each other. It is the only way to resolve conflicts. Pranams to Pranab Mukherjee for the great step forward.

