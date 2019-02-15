President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conveyed his birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday falls on February 17. Please accept my warm greetings and good wishes on your birthday on February 17, 2019. May the Almighty bless you with happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the nation,” the President said in a letter to KCR.

In a separate release from the CMs office, KCR appealed to his TRS party cadre not to celebrate his birthday following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.