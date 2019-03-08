A private plane carrying “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa had to make an emergency landing after a fire scare.

The private jet which was on route to Phoenix, Arizona made the landing shortly after taking off from Palm Springs, California, according to an leading daily.

The 39-year-old actor also shared the news on his Instagram story.

“We got ourselves a slight delay half an hour out in Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire,” the actor said in a video.

“So yeah, good ole’ fire department, gotta love ’em,” he added as he showed fire trucks on the tarmac. He also posed for photographs with the firefighters.

It was later discovered to be a case of a false alarm, but by that time another plane arrived to take Momoa to his destination.