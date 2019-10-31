Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre on Wednesday filed an FIR with the MHB police, alleging death threat to her and party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi by a user on Twitter. The accused identified as Ashish Dwivedi.

Police have registered a case under section 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

After that, Chaturvedi thanked Sheetal Mhatre for helping file an FIR against the “open death threat.”

She wrote, “Thank you @sheetalmhatre1 and @Iamrahulkanal for helping file an FIR against such open death threats. Disagreement is acceptable, threats aren’t.”

Thank you ⁦@sheetalmhatre1⁩ and ⁦@Iamrahulkanal⁩ for helping file an FIR against such open death threats. Disagreement is acceptable, threats aren’t pic.twitter.com/NDsiA9RxG8 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 30, 2019

Chaturvedi also put out a screenshot of the tweet wherein the aforementioned person has issued death threats to her apart from using objectionable words for her.