Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets in London. The team of ED interrogated him. He has appeared before the agency multiple times in the past in this case.

According to reports, his wife and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi dropped him outside the ED’s office near India Gate at about 10:30 AM. He was summoned to depose before the investigating officer of the case where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is remarkable that the ED has recently sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail given to Vadra and has also opposed his foreign travel. On Wednesday, a local court reserved its order for June 3 to allow Vadra to travel abroad for the medical treatment. The current case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds). It is alleged that this property is owned by him.