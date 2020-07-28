Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asserting that the law and order in the state is in shambles due to increase in the kidnapping incidents. She, in her letter, also raised the issue of alleged kidnapping of businessman Vikram Tyagi from Ghaziabad.

In the letter, priyanka Gandhi, who is also the party’s general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said, “Kidnapping incidents are increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order situation is deteriorating. Please set in place the law and order situation. The public is worried.”

The Congress leader sought the UP-CM’s attention to the issue of an alleged kidnapping incident in Ghaziabad, where a man named Vikram Tyagi is missing for the last one month.

“The family members doubt that he has been kidnapped. Despite repeated requests, no proper action has been taken by the police. Few days ago, a party member went to meet them. They are worried,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to lend a helping hand to the family and also strictly direct the police officers to do the same.