Soon after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval, Governor NN Vohra on Wednesday issued the Proclamation to impose Governor’s Rule under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor held discussions with Chief Secretary B.B. Vyas today forenoon and identified the major tasks which shall require to be dealt with on a strict time bound basis, beginning from today.

To gear up the State administrative machinery to function with speed, efficiency and accountability the Governor will speak to senior officers of the Civil, Police, Forest and other departments today.

Governor Vohra will also address senior administrative officers and security forces on Wednesday at 11:45 am in Srinagar, according to a government release.

This meeting shall be followed by a Security Review Meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, with an immediate effect.

Yesterday, Governor Vohra forwarded his report to the President of India for the imposition of Governor’s Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution.

This came after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) exit from its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.