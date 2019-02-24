A professor from a college in south Mumbai was arrested late on Friday for allegedly asking for sexual favours from a female student to clear her poor attendance and pass her in exams.

The 19-year-old B.Sc student said she was not able to attend Chemistry classes for many days and has asked for help for her practical examination from the professor.

In her complaint, the teen had alleged that the accused had said he would pass her in both theory and practical exams as well as take care of her poor attendance.

The victim approached Gamdevi Police Station following which the professor was arrested under section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused professor was produced before the court on Saturday. The court sent him to judicial custody.