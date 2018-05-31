People spend a lot of money in celebrating birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. But what they do not realise is that the same money they spend in inviting any and everybody, can be spent in feeding the underprivileged children of our country. India is a poor country and we all know that 80 per cent of the people living in India do not even get one square meal. They have to rely on charity or handouts for food and to fill their stomach. The same money spent on extravagance can be donated to charitable institutions, where the money can be used for a good cause. Such acts of goodness and kindness will at least put a smile on their faces.

