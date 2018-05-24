A totally unethical and immoral HD Kumaraswamy government could be formed only due to some over-enthusiastic state Governor who made major mistakes like providing long 15 day time to BS Yeddyurappa for seeking confidence-motion, and then breaking normal practice of appointing senior-most MLA and instead appointing controversial pro-term Speaker. Evidently both these steps were got easily quashed or restricted by rivals at Supreme Court. Otherwise, Supreme Court might not have intervened in normal three to seven-day time for proving majority and going ahead with appointing senior-most MLA as pro-term Speaker. BJP should remove state Governor for his such blunders which cost the party heavily.

HD Kumaraswamy in an undue haste to get himself crowned as Chief Minister overlooked his own father removed by Congress. Even Congress in haste forgot that BJP could repeat Bihar where complete government led by HD Kumaraswamy with his party JD(S) can be hijacked by BJP like it did in Bihar.

Only massive and consolidated poll-reforms can provide people relief from opportunist and selfish political system where bitter-most political rivals in pre-poll session shockingly unite after polls for tasting sweet taste of power-politics.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)