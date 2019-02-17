Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday warned his ‘dharna’ outside Raj Nivas, for Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s approval for his government’s proposals on welfare schemes and administrative matters, would intensify into a “jail bharo” agitation from February 20.

As his dharna entered the fifth day on Sunday, Narayanasamy said, “Our protest will continue till our demands, contained in the letter sent to the Lt Governor on February 7, are met.”

He has accused Bedi of not approving his government’s 39 proposals for welfare schemes, including a free rice scheme, and on administrative matters.

In a letter to Narayanasamy, Bedi has reacted sharply to the public protest and termed his dharna “unlawful”. She has offered to discuss all issues with him at a public forum on February 21.

The two have been at loggerheads on various administrative issues since Bedi was appointed LG in May 2016.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister, his ministers, and leaders of the ruling coalition hoisted black flags atop their residences as part of their protest against the Lt governor.

Claiming that Bedi had “threatened” to take the protesters to the task, he said, “We will not be cowed down by such threats and we are prepared even to court arrest”.

“We will launch a ‘jail bharo’ agitation on February 20 by holding protests in front of central government institutions and will observe fast outside the Head Post Office on February 21,” he said.